Tornados possible in several areas of Quebec, severe thunderstorms elsewhere

Environment Canada says "potentially life-threatening" tornados could form in several southern Quebec areas Saturday.

The Beauce, Drummondville - Bois-Francs, Eastern Townships, Mauricie, and Montmagny - L'Islet regions are all under a tornado watch, which means conditions are "favourable" for a tornado to occur.

WHAT TO DO IF A TORNADO FORMS

If a tornado forms, Environment Canada recommends people go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

"Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can," reads an advisory on their site.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"

TORNADO WATCH BREAKDOWN

Watches were in effect for the following regions as of 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. An up-to-date list can be found on Environment Canada's website.

Beauce

Lac-Etchemin area

Saint-Georges-de-Beauce area

Sainte-Marie-de-Beauce area

Drummondville - Bois-Francs

Bécancour - Villeroy area

Drummondville area

Nicolet area

Victoriaville area

Eastern Townships

Brome-Missisquoi area

Coaticook area

Cookshire area

Granby - Waterloo area

Lac-Mégantic area

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area

Richmond area

Sherbrooke area

Thetford Mines area

Weedon area

Mauricie

Lac-aux-Sables area

Matawin - Mauricie National Park area

Shawinigan area

Montmagny - L'Islet

Saint-Fabien - Saint-Pamphile area

Quebec City

Bellechasse area

Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area

Lévis area

Lotbinière area

Portneuf area

Québec area

Saint-Lambert area

Valcartier - Stoneham area

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

The following areas have been put under a severe thunderstorm watch as of 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. An up-to-date list can be found on Environment Canada's website.

Severe thunderstorms can also create tornados. Some areas are expected to experience destructive winds, capable of moving cars and trees, as well as ping-pong-ball-sized hail and heavy rains. Flooding is also possible.

Thunderstorm warnings

A "warning" status is one level of urgency above the "watch" label. It means thunderstorms are more likely to occur or are already in progress.

Eastern Townships

Gatineau

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme

Lanaudière

The Laurentians

Laurentians Wildlife Reserve

Mauricie

Mont-Tremblant Park - Saint-Michel-des-Saints

Montmagny - L'Islet

Pontiac

Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe

Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau

Thunderstorm watch