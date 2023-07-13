Tornado confirmed near Montreal as warning ends

A tornado touched down in the Montreal area as a severe storm system swept through the region Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada has confirmed.

Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.

A tornado warning issued for the Montreal area was lifted around 4:25 p.m., however, a tornado watch remains in effect. Montreal is also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada said in a notice about the tornado watch.

The City of Gatineau is currently under a tornado warning.

As of 3:30 p.m., there were also over half a million Quebecers without power, partly because of the weather.

Pics of damage in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que.



2 barns destroyed and power lines down in the wake of the storm. (📸 @cosmoCTV) pic.twitter.com/FDcYzhHdJt — Joe Lofaro (@giuseppelo) July 13, 2023

Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin said the worst is not yet over.

"Not for the Montreal area as a whole and not for the Island of Montreal at all. And even on the South Shore. It's not over at all," said Begin.

"It's a pretty dangerous situation, so people need to take action. If you hear the thunder, it's really the time to take shelter. And if you have received any warning on your cell phone or you see that you are on there a warning on our website, it's time to take shelter as well."

FLOODING IN MONTREAL

Montrealers reported pooling water in the city as heavy rains inundated large parts of the province.

One viewer sent CTV NEWS images of a flooded underpass in Cote Saint-Luc, an on-island municipality. Water could be seen gushing from the walkways flanking the road, leaving drivers to trudge through several centimeters of water.

Water pools in a Cote Saint-Luc, Que. underpass as heavy rains pelt large portions of Southern Quebec and Ontario on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Source: Solli Amihod)

Visual representation of the price of $xrp today 😂#Montreal On tornado 🌪️ alert pic.twitter.com/J0oDzztHp6 — Monkey D Lucas (@LucasTuzo) July 13, 2023

Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault told CTV News that the worst of the storm will likely pass over the Montreal area around 5 and 6 p.m.

He said it's quite rare for a tornado to touch down on the Island of Montreal.

The watch was issued, he said, because the "ingredients" are there to produce a tornado over the region later today.

"We have some humidity, we had some rain this morning so that brings the humidity in the environment. We will have some warming because in a few hours from now quite some sunshine so it's going to be warming during the day period…and other ingredients are present to help create those thunderstorms later during the day," he said in an interview Thursday morning.

"If you receive a [tornado] warning, it's imminent."

Residents are sharing footage of the storm on social media, showing ominous clouds and and heavy rain in some areas.

Environment Canada issued the following recommendations in the event of a tornado:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The storm system is headed to the region as an intense cold front will sweep across southwestern Quebec Thursday.



LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: 'The Weather Whisperer' provides an update on ongoing Montreal tornado warning



TORNADO CAUSES DAMAGE IN OTTAWA

In Ottawa, a tornado touched down in the south-end suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada confirmed.

The storm damaged around 50 homes and several trees in the area. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Damage in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven after a severe storm hit Ottawa on Thursday. Ottawa police say there have received reports of a tornado in the area. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)

The same system produced multiple tornadoes in the Chicago area Wednesday night and at least one tornado near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, delaying hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed a tornado at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported, but storms downed power lines, trees and branches, and damaged buildings.

Damage is seen to the Sinnott Tree Service building in McCook, Ill., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. . (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The cold front is expected to trigger severe thunderstorms through the Ottawa Valley early this afternoon before moving toward Montreal and the Laurentians.

Montreal is expecting a seasonable daytime high of 26 C, but rising humidity will make it feel more like 35. The city could see heavy downpours and gusty winds in time for the evening rush hour.

The Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions -- hit hard by a month's-worth of rain earlier this week -- will likely see the active weather through the evening hours.

Friday and Saturday will feature calmer conditions, with more thunderstorms possible on Sunday and early next week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.