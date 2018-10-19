

CTV Montreal





After playing his 1,000 NHL game this week, Tomas Plekanec is being forced to rest due to a lower back injury.

The Canadiens made the announcement Friday morning, saying Plekanec will not be making the trip to Ottawa for Saturday’s matchup against the Senators.

the Habs didn’t say if his case was being re-evaluate daily, leaving open the prospect that he’ll remain on the injured list.

Nicolas Deslauriers, who is also on the injured list, will travel with the team to Ottawa.



- With a report from La Presse Canadienne