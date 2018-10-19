Featured Video
Tomas Plekanec injured, will not travel to Ottawa game
Montreal Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec throws a puck to fans following his 1000th NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Montreal, Monday, October 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:31PM EDT
After playing his 1,000 NHL game this week, Tomas Plekanec is being forced to rest due to a lower back injury.
The Canadiens made the announcement Friday morning, saying Plekanec will not be making the trip to Ottawa for Saturday’s matchup against the Senators.
the Habs didn’t say if his case was being re-evaluate daily, leaving open the prospect that he’ll remain on the injured list.
Nicolas Deslauriers, who is also on the injured list, will travel with the team to Ottawa.
- With a report from La Presse Canadienne