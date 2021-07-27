MONTREAL -- Three people are in custody in connection with an Amber Alert ordered early Tuesday morning for a missing 16-year-old girl.

A fourth person was arrested and has since been released.

Montreal police (SPVM) called off the search after the teen presented herself at a police station at 7 a.m.

"The suspect identified in the Amber Alert was arrested at 10:40 a.m.," confirmed Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Three other men were arrested in connection with this event."

At around 11 p.m. Monday night, a 911 call alerted police about an altercation between a young man and a teenage girl outside of a restaurant on St. Charles Blvd. in Kirkland, according to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The man allegedly forced the teenager into a car and drove off before police arrived.

Police issued the Amber Alert at 6:20 a.m. after they said the teen was abducted.

The three suspects are awaiting arraignment and police have not said what potential charges they may face.