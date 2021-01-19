MONTREAL -- Three quarters of Quebecers who have been stuck inside their homes after dark for the past 10 days support the imposition of a curfew, a survey shows.

A Léger poll conducted with the Association for Canadian Studies shows only about 19 per cent of those surveyed oppose the curfew, in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night.

However the survey also showed that only 57 per cent of respondents believe that the measure will reduce contamination, while 32 per cent believe that the curfew will not have the desired effect. The Léger firm explained that the smaller number of people who believe in the effectiveness of curfews are mostly younger people, aged 18 to 34.

Only 26 per cent of respondents say that the curfew has had an impact on their daily lives, but among those aged 18 to 34, this proportion rises to 45 per cent.

Quebec is the only province or territory in Canada to impose a curfew to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Outside of Quebec, there is 65 per cent support for a curfew, but again, there are doubts about its effectiveness.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2021.