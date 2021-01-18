MONTREAL -- A man froze to death overnight on Saturday just steps from the downtown Montreal shelter where he’d been keeping warm.

Now that shelter’s staff is speaking out against Quebec’s current regime of public health rules that had forced them to kick the man out at night, even when there were beds available.

The man was Inuk, said the director of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, Nakuset, on Twitter.

An Inuk man froze to death over the weekend near the Open Door. Not enough shelter space.

Governments, please send in the army. How many Indigenous people have to die before you do something? — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) January 18, 2021

His full name hasn’t been given, though staff at the Open Door shelter, where the man was a regular, said his first name was Raphael.

He had a meal and a shower at the Parc Ave. shelter on Saturday night, said Heather Brunet of the Open Door, but he died later that night.

“Raphael, because he was under the influence, fell asleep in a porta-potty just a minute away from the shelter,” Heather Brunet of the Open Door told CTV News on Sunday.

“He froze to death in the porta-potty... when he could have been here, but instead because of these [public health] regulations, we weren’t allowed to have clients here overnight.”

The Open Door, on Parc Ave., has equipped its shelter with Plexiglass barriers and 65 beds to allow people to sleep relatively safely amid COVID-19 outbreaks among Montreal’s homeless.

But Montreal Public Health nixed that idea recently as the outbreaks there and at other shelters grew. They told the Open Door that clients couldn’t be on the premises after 9:30 p.m.

Brunet said his death was avoidable. Front-line workers at the shelter say they are trained to respond to health crises and are asking public health to let them stay open overnight.