Three Montreal hotels go on surprise 24-hour strike

    The Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Montreal, Thursday 4 July 2024. Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels went on a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. (The Canadian Press /Christinne Muschi) The Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Montreal, Thursday 4 July 2024. Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels went on a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. (The Canadian Press /Christinne Muschi)
    Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday.

    The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.

    Workers at the three hotels are jointly demanding a 36 per cent pay increase over four years 'to compensate for the loss of purchasing power due to inflation'.

    They are also asking employers to contribute to the group insurance plan and to provide better training for the next generation of workers.

    'After several negotiating sessions, it is deplorable to see that so little progress has been made. At some tables, the employers are still trying to impose an unacceptable step backwards,' said Michel Valiquette, head of the hotel sector and treasurer of the CSN's Fédération du commerce, in the press release.

    'With today's strike, workers are showing their colours: things have got to get moving at the tables!' he continued.

    This strike is the third walkout in the 11th round of coordinated bargaining for the CSN hotel industry. Thirty hotels are participating in the negotiations.

    Last Saturday, the Queen Elizabeth Hotel and the Bonaventure Hotel each went on strike for 24 hours.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 28, 2024.

