

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





The Canadian Armed Forces dispatched a search and rescue crew to northern Quebec on Friday after getting a distress call from a crash landing.

They discovered a plane had crashed near Lac Boulene leaving only one survivor.

Members of the Armed Forces evacuated the sole survivor of the crash to Chibougamau, about 700 km north of Montreal, and provided medical assistance. He has since been released from hospital.

A Sureté du Quebec helicopter will be used to recover the bodies of the three men who died in the crash. There is no road access to the crash site.

According to preliminary reports the four men, all friends, were flying to the remote region on a fishing trip.

An investigation is underway to determine exactly what caused the crash.