

CTV Montreal Staff





The Canadian Armed Forces are on a search and rescue mission to find the president of a successful Quebec tomato producer and his son, who were reported missing Thursday morning in the Laurentians.

Savoura president Stéphane Roy was piloting a helicopter with his son, who is under the age of 18, on board in the Lac de la Bidière region.

Roy and his son were with two other people who were travelling on float plane for a fishing trip. The occupants of the plane arrived safely, but the Roys haven't been seen or heard from since 10 a.m.

Searches are being carried out between Lac de la Bidière and Ste-Sophie.

Savoura issued a news release Thursday saying Roy is an experienced helicopter pilot, and was flying a Robinson R44.