Three people were injured early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on the South Shore of Montreal.

Their car went into a ditch near the intersection of De la Savane and R-100 St. around 4 a.m. That's in an industrial section northwest of the St. Hubert airport.

All three were taken to hospital but police do not fear for their lives.

The 35-year-old female driver is not co-operating with police.

Officers suspect drugs or alcohol could be a factor.