Three injured in South Shore car crash
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 7:50AM EDT
Three people were injured early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on the South Shore of Montreal.
Their car went into a ditch near the intersection of De la Savane and R-100 St. around 4 a.m. That's in an industrial section northwest of the St. Hubert airport.
All three were taken to hospital but police do not fear for their lives.
The 35-year-old female driver is not co-operating with police.
Officers suspect drugs or alcohol could be a factor.