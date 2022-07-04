Three arrested for series of robberies at cellphone stores in Montreal, South Shore

Montreal police say they have arrested three suspects following four armed robberies at the end of May.

The robberies took place in cellphone stores in Montreal and on the South Shore.

The following people were apprehended on June 30:

Rene Cedrique Benda, 23

Mayard Nelson Jean-Baptiste, 20

Gabriel Djibril Adragna

The suspects then appeared at the Montreal courthouse to face various charges including robbery, use of a false firearm to commit an offence, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise for a criminal purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

Searches by investigators resulted in the recovery of cellphones, a handgun and clothing. Two getaway vehicles used during the events were also seized and analyzed, according to police.

The robberies took place from May 18 to 20 in cellphone stores located in Verdun, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, as well as in a shopping centre in Brossard.