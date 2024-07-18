MONTREAL
    Here are the weekend road closures to start the Quebec construction holiday

    Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that multiple routes will be closed due to construction.

    In particular, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10), and Highway 25 North will have closures and the international fireworks competition will close the Jacques-Cartier Bridge on Saturday night.

    In addition, the construction holiday has begun, and traffic might back up on certain routes the Transport Ministry (MTQ) adds.

    Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

    • Until early September, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) east ramp to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closed at exit 5.
    • Exit 5 is reserved exclusively for Nuns' Island residents.

    Highway 40 (Kirkland)

    • From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of three lanes is closed on Highway 40 East at Exit 50 (Saint-Charles Boulevard).
    • As a result, exit 50 is a default closure.

    Highway 25

    • From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect on Highway 25 North:
    • The Route-138, Hochelaga Street, Sherbrooke Street exit (5).
    • The Notre-Dame Street entrance.
    • From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes on Highway 25 North will be closed between exit 3 (Montréal / centre-ville, Notre-Dame Street, Hochelaga Street) and the Curatteau Street overpass,
    • As a result, the Hochelaga Street entrance and Sherbrooke Street exit (5) are default closures.

    Highway 520 - Cote-de-Liesse

    • From Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Cote-de-Liesse Highway (A-520) East will be closed between exit 4 (A-13, Lachine, Laval, montée de Liesse) and the entrance from Hickmore Street.
    • As a result, the Cote-de-Liesse Road East entrance is a default closure at Highway 13.

    Acier Highway (A-30)

    • From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Highway 30 West will be closed between exit 5 (A-20) and the entrance to Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard (R-340) in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

    As a result, the following are default closures heading west:

    • The Highway 20 East and West ramps to Highway 30 West.
    • The Henry-Ford Street entrance.
    • From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction on Highway 30 between Km. 15 and 22, including the Madeleine-Parent bridge.
    • On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 30 West on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge.

    Fireworks

    • The International Loto-Quebec Fireworks are Saturday night and the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to midnight.
    • The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (Ville-Marie Expressway) will also be closed, heading east between exit 4 (A-10, Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa Blvd., de la Montagne St.) and Panet St.
    • Notre-Dame Street will also be closed east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

    Montée Major (Terrebonne)

    • From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., Montée Major will be closed in both directions, between Gascon Road (R-337) and Bocage Street.

    Montreal

    Rose-de-Lima Street

    • In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection will close as of June 25.

    De Lorimier Avenue

    • In the Ville-Marie borough, De Lorimier Avenue northbound is closed long term until July 26 between Rene-Levesque and De Maisonneuve boulevards.
    • The southbound lanes remain open.

    Airport drop off

    • There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

    Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)

    • There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5.

    In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the work may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for up-to-date information on closures and roadwork. 

