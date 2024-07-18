Here are the weekend road closures to start the Quebec construction holiday

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that multiple routes will be closed due to construction.

In particular, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10), and Highway 25 North will have closures and the international fireworks competition will close the Jacques-Cartier Bridge on Saturday night.

In addition, the construction holiday has begun, and traffic might back up on certain routes the Transport Ministry (MTQ) adds.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

Until early September, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) east ramp to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closed at exit 5.

Exit 5 is reserved exclusively for Nuns' Island residents.

Highway 40 (Kirkland)

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of three lanes is closed on Highway 40 East at Exit 50 (Saint-Charles Boulevard).

As a result, exit 50 is a default closure.

Highway 25

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect on Highway 25 North:

The Route-138, Hochelaga Street, Sherbrooke Street exit (5).

The Notre-Dame Street entrance.

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes on Highway 25 North will be closed between exit 3 (Montréal / centre-ville, Notre-Dame Street, Hochelaga Street) and the Curatteau Street overpass,

As a result, the Hochelaga Street entrance and Sherbrooke Street exit (5) are default closures.

Highway 520 - Cote-de-Liesse

From Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Cote-de-Liesse Highway (A-520) East will be closed between exit 4 (A-13, Lachine, Laval, montée de Liesse) and the entrance from Hickmore Street.

As a result, the Cote-de-Liesse Road East entrance is a default closure at Highway 13.

Acier Highway (A-30)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., Highway 30 West will be closed between exit 5 (A-20) and the entrance to Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard (R-340) in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

As a result, the following are default closures heading west:

The Highway 20 East and West ramps to Highway 30 West.

The Henry-Ford Street entrance.

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction on Highway 30 between Km. 15 and 22, including the Madeleine-Parent bridge.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 30 West on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge.

Fireworks

The International Loto-Quebec Fireworks are Saturday night and the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (Ville-Marie Expressway) will also be closed, heading east between exit 4 (A-10, Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa Blvd., de la Montagne St.) and Panet St.

Notre-Dame Street will also be closed east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Montée Major (Terrebonne)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., Montée Major will be closed in both directions, between Gascon Road (R-337) and Bocage Street.

Montreal

Rose-de-Lima Street

In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection will close as of June 25.

De Lorimier Avenue

In the Ville-Marie borough, De Lorimier Avenue northbound is closed long term until July 26 between Rene-Levesque and De Maisonneuve boulevards.

The southbound lanes remain open.

Airport drop off

There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)

There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, the work may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for up-to-date information on closures and roadwork.