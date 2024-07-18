Federal immigration minister's office vandalized in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized.

"This is a criminal act, which I absolutely condemn," the minister said in an e-mailed statement. "My teams are safe and unharmed."

A 911 call was placed early Thursday morning to report the vandalism at Miller's office on Saint-Jacques Street in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.

He is the Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs and the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

"For months, my riding office has been under daily threat," Miller said. "Every individual has the full right to protest, to express their opinions, and to make their discontent heard. However, no matter the point of view, nothing can excuse vandalism and the endangerment of others."

Vandalism damage at the constituency office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller is seen Thursday, July 18, 2024 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Montreal police says it has reason to believe the incident could be linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, as there have been "many demonstrations in recent days and weeks near the building."

"We're still waiting for investigators and forensics to analyze the scene and confirm the hypothesis, or invalidate it if it's wrong," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's office in Montreal was vandalized on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Angela Mackenzie/CTV News)

The force adds numerous offences were committed on the premises, including spray paint, smashed windows, graffiti and damage inside the office.

"We're, obviously, going to account for all the damage, but we can expect major damage to the building," said Gauthier.

Police say there have been no arrests in the case but the investigation is ongoing, and it plans to "collaborate with the people who were possibly targeted."

Miller has been the federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship since last summer.

He has been the MP for Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Soeurs since 2015.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.