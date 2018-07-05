

CTV Montreal





On Thursday morning, Quebec's anti-corruption unit arrested two former members of the Quebec Justice Ministry's IT department and a third man who was an employee of an IT contractor in connection with alleged fraud.

Christian Tessier, Sylvain Tremblay, and Normand Laberge are all accused of fraud, government fraud, and breach of trust.

They are alleged to have received bribes for contracts awarded by the ministry between 2000 and 2014.

The three men appeared in court on Thursday.

UPAC said that citizen tips led to the arrests.