Thousands without power in NDG: Hydro-Quebec
Tuesday morning's power outage affected thousands of customers concentrated in NDG, Montreal-West, and Cote Saint-Luc. (Map courtesy of Hydro Quebec)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:54AM EDT
A massive power outage swept Montreal on Tuesday morning, affecting as many as 25,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Initial reports suggested that equipment failure was to blame, but a Hydro-Quebec spokesperson said just before 8 a.m. that the cause had yet to be determined.
They could not provide an exact time that the power would be restored.
