This parking lot has the most car thefts on the Island of Montreal so far in 2024

More than 150 cars have been stolen so far this year from the Fairview Pointe-Claire parking lot, making it by far the most popular location for thieves on the Island of Montreal.

It's the car theft capital of Quebec, according to crime data analyzed by CTV News. The data shows that 156 cars have been reported stolen from the parking lot in 2024, which works out to more than one car stolen every two days.

Doug Hurley, mayor of the L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough and the former head of the vehicle theft division for the Montreal police service, says thieves like the mall because it's on Highway 40 and offers a quick drive to Ontario, which adds a layer of complication for police.

"You get in the vehicle, you steal it and you're off on the highway," he said in an interview.

"Before the owner even gets out of the shopping centre or a place that's similar, you're already probably at your destination."

The Fairview Pointe-Claire parking lot is seen on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (CTV News)

After Fairview, the Montreal-Trudeau airport comes second for most car thefts at 84 thefts so far this year.

The mall's general manager says it takes car theft very seriously, adding the lot is under constant surveillance.

But one car theft expert says there's only so much security teams can do.

"These criminals have gotten so good and they have the tools, and they have the knowledge to be able to steal vehicles quickly, that they're doing it in broad daylight," said Bryan Gast, vice-president of investigative services at Équité Association.

"They're doing it in business, busy areas. It's so quick. They're so good at it that people aren't even noticing that they're actually stealing a vehicle."

In the first half of the year, car thefts were down 36 per cent in Quebec — a sign that extra police efforts may be starting to pay off. But hot spots like Fairview are a reminder there's still reason to take precautions.

"Ultimately, it'd be great to have the vehicle having those added security features, but until that point, there's an aftermarket immobilizer that protects against relay attacks, reprograming attacks and can bus attacks," said Gast.

With the new REM station about to open, Mayor Hurley says thieves will have even more opportunities.

"People come here, park their cars, get on the REM and they're gone for at least eight hours," he said. "So that means if somebody wants to steal your car, they have at least eight hours to do so."