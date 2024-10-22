This non-profit flies kids with illnesses to Disney World for a day

"Dreams Take Flight" is a Non-Profit Organization dedicated to uplifting kids who live with medical challenges. Every year, it flies 160 children to Disney World in Florida for a day.

At the Air Canada hanger next to Trudeau Airport, a huge airbus rolls in with the pilots waving to a capacity crowd of excited people. Brian Roscoe, president Dreams Take Flight’s Montreal chapter, says every moment of the day is filled with fun.

“I get chills already and my hair stays up on my arms, it's fantastic,” says Roscoe.

Frederic Bergeron, co-captain of the flight, has been piloting this event for 20 years.

“We have an amazing flight today. It's probably the best flight I do all year, it's the most special flight,” he said.

“We've got 160 kids and just to see the smile on their face this morning, it makes a whole fleet just worth its while. We've got 140 volunteers doing this.”

For many kids, like Julien Croxen, it’s their first time on a plane. The flight is made even more exciting with decorations and activities.

“Basically, I'm excited for all of it. There's nothing that I'm most excited for, it's all going to be really fun,” he said.

It's a big day away from home for Patricia Gibeau-Walsh, who was a bit nervous.

“I was a bit scared at first, because I didn’t want to leave my mom but I'm really excited,” she said.

Dreams Take Flight makes sure travellers are well cared for. For every ride, there are two pediatricians on board along with nurses.

“If we do have any problems, it's usually an ear or maybe an upset stomach,” said Roscoe.

The hangar was filled with smiles and excitement as the kids boarded, with everyone talking about Disney. Before take-off, the airport fire brigade gave the flight a water-cannon salute.

The return flight touches down at midnight after a magical day.