Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy says she fears for her family's safety

Marwah Rizqy, the Liberal MNA for Saint-Laurent, called for police protection on Tuesday, saying she feared for her and her family’s safety.

“Right now, at home … my husband, my two children, but my mother too … I won't hide that we're hypervigilant,” she told journalists.

Rizqy was recently the target of insults after vigorously denouncing the toxic climate imposed by 11 teachers at Bedford School in Montreal. The teachers' certificates were eventually suspended.

On Monday, Quebecor media broadcast a speech by Muslim preacher Adil Charkaoui, who suggested that Rizqy was exaggerating the situation at the school and called her a “token Moroccan.”

Rizqy swore before journalists at the National Assembly Tuesday that she would keep doing her job and speak out, regardless of degrading and threatening comments targeting her.

“Freedom of expression, freedom as a legislator, is guaranteed to me and all my parliamentary colleagues. No, I'm not discouraged. I'm rolling up my sleeves and I'm going to keep going,” she said.

The elected representative for Saint-Laurent thanked the members of other political parties, many of whom showed their support.

This is not the first time that Rizqy, known for her outspokenness, has been targeted in this way; she also received death threats during the 2022 election campaign.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville, Québec solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon were among those to denounce Rizqy's treatment on Tuesday.

St-Pierre Plamondon recalled that he himself received threats last spring.

“The comments made yesterday by a religious preacher are degrading and threatening towards an elected member of the National Assembly,” he said at a press briefing.

“This morning, I called the Secretary General of the National Assembly (...) and (I) told him: 'Give this MNA all the means and all the security she deserves, whether she's a minister or not, whether she's a party leader or not,'” he said.

According to Nadeau-Dubois, any MNA who fears for his or her safety must be properly accompanied.

“No MNA, ever, should be afraid to do their job as a legislator and to comment, and no MNA should ever be subject to comments of this order, which could fuel threats to their security,” he said.

“I think that a parliamentarian should be able to do their job in complete freedom, without being intimidated or subjected to comments that are akin to hate speech,” added Drainville.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press Oct. 22, 2024