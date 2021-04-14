MONTREAL -- Teachers across Quebec are on strike this morning in order to pressure the government to move forward on contract negotiations, which union heads say are at an impasse.

The strike has affected 58 school boards in Quebec, all of which are under the Federation of Education Unions (CSQ), and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT).

“Teachers are actually pretty angry,” said QPAT President Heidi Yetman, who spoke to CTV News Wednesday over chants and clanging noisemakers. “I mean they're really angry at this government that has not taken care of us during the pandemic.”

The strike affects 73,000 French and English teachers across Quebec. According to QPAT, the issues being negotiated with the government include improvement to daily working conditions.

“Their salaries aren't kept up with inflation and their working conditions are deteriorating,” she said. “We have tons and tons of teachers who have left the profession. We have tons and tons of teachers that are on a sick leave.”

“This is crazy, we need to protect our teachers.”

Demonstrators began picketing at 7:30, with normal class activities expected to resume at 9:31, though some schools have opted to move all classes online for the day.

The move online frustrated union leaders, who timed the strike to allow students to learn in-class for most of the day.

Another issue, according to Yetman, is that the move online "sets a precendent for the future."

"Let's say that there's no electricity one day. 'Okay' everybody says, 'you're all going to work online.' So it sets a precedent for the school board to use online learning anytime they feel that they'd like to keep the school closed," she said.

"It's very concerning for us."

This is a developing story that will be updated

Teachers demonstrate as part of a strike action to push the government to offer better working conditions on April 14, 2021. (Billy Shields, CTV News)

