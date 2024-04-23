Thieves allegedly attempt to steal thousands of litres of gasoline in Brossard

Longueuil police (SPAL) are looking for an alleged thief after two people tried to steal "thousands" of litres of gasoline from a Brossard service station early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. at a gas station on Grande Allée, near Highway 30.

Their plan was thwarted when police arrived on the scene in the middle of the operation.

According to the force, the suspects were caught in the act as they poured gasoline into cans and placed them into a truck.

A 19-year-old was immediately arrested onsite.

"One of the two suspects fled on foot," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "Police are still working to locate him with the help of a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) dog handler."

The teen arrested was taken into custody and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day on Tuesday.

"He could face charges of theft of more than $5,000," Mercille notes. "He has no criminal record in Longueuil."

The truck and the stolen gasoline were recovered by police.