Montreal network to tackle 'explosion' in infections such as syphilis with new trials

    A Montreal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.
    A Monteal-based HIV/AIDS research network is expanding its scope in response to a dramatic rise in rates of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis.

    Dr. Marina Klein of the McGill University Health Centre says syphilis rates have increased by more than 100 per cent in recent years across Canada, while HIV diagnoses rose almost 25 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

    Klein says the reasons are complex but include COVID-19 disruptions, immigration patterns, barriers to accessing care and changes in the infections themselves.

    She says the Pan-Canadian HIV/AIDS Clinical Trials Network will widen its focus to include all sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections and help find new ways to treat them.

    Klein, who directs the network, says the group will conduct clinical trials across the country into diseases including mpox -- formerly monkeypox -- syphilis and hepatitis B.

    She says the network also wants to study prevention and treatment approaches for groups who experience stigma or may not be able to access consistent care, including those living in Indigenous communities.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 17, 2024.

