4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023

A multi-police force operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.

Two of the men, aged 25 and 28, were already in prison (in Rivière-des-Prairies and Donnacona).

Two others, aged 24 and 32, were arrested in Edmonton and Terrebonne, Que.

Police believe they are all connected to Montreal-area criminal gangs.

The four men are accused of conspiring and then shooting and killing a 32-year-old man on June 16, 2023, while he was parked in his Audi in Charlemagne, Que. in the Laurentians.

"Various elements gathered by the SQ during its investigation suggest that the man may have been the victim of a case of mistaken identity," Montreal police (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a joint news release.

On Aug. 7, 2023, a 28-year-old man was found shot and unconscious on Sainte-Catherine Street West near Guy Street in downtown Montreal.

Police reported that the victim was shot multiple times at 3:30 a.m. as he was leaving a bar.

A man was shot multiple times in the upper body in downtown Montreal on Aug. 7, 2023, and he died later in the hospital. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"The man could have been the real target of the murder committed less than two months earlier in Charlemagne," the news release reads. "The SPVM's Major Crime Section and the SQ have joined forces to investigate the possible link between these two homicides."

The four men are slated to appear in court on Wednesday and are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.