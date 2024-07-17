A giant lizard that went missing in Sherbrooke, Que. has been found

Enzo, a giant domesticated tegu lizard, has been found after it went missing from a Sherbrooke, Que. residence on Saturday.

On social media, Enzo’s owner, Julie Blanchard, thanked everyone who helped her search for the giant lizard.

“It warms my heart to know that there are still people out there who are open-minded and compassionate,” she wrote on Facebook.

In her post, Blanchard said she wasn’t quite sure where exactly Enzo had been the entire time.

She recounted searching her home and the surrounding area with the help of a friend prior to finding her lizard.

“When she left, I shut everything off in the house that could make a noise and started replying to the Facebook comment,” Blanchard said.

“Suddenly, I heard something fall to the ground and claws slowly on the floor. [Enzo] was up high of the ground, judging by the noise, in a corner that we searched multiple times!”

Blanchard had previously said that the lizard posed no danger to other animals or humans.