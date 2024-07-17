Cyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run in downtown Montreal; 2 men arrested

Montreal police are investigating a hit-and-run after a cyclist was struck at a downtown intersection Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:15 p.m., police received a 911 call about the collision and responded to the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Berri streets.

When officers arrived, they found the cyclist, a 47-year-old man, with "severe" injuries to his lower body. He was sent to hospital, but police say his life is not in danger.

Shortly after the crash, police had information about a suspect vehicle. Investigators later found a vehicle not far from the scene, on Saint-Denis Street, with a 51-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old male passenger inside.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told CTV News the two men were arrested after failing to stop at the scene of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.