OQLF now says business signage complies with language regulation

The Office québécois de la langue française, the province's language watchdog, has concluded that a Quebec-based business' signage complies with the new French language law.

"[I feel] relieved, very relieved. I was feeling like I was fighting a battle that we had over 10 years ago with the OQLF," Lynda Bouvier, the president of Party Expert, said in an interview.

"And I was confused with the direction that Quebec is taking. So, I'm very happy to have received that email. It gives me hope and it gives me the courage to continue to develop in this beautiful province."

In the email, the OQLF wrote that it had completed its analysis of the Party Expert trademark artwork and had concluded that it complies with the new provision of the Charter of the French Language and the amendments to the regulation respecting the language of commerce and business, which will come into force in June 2025.

"I believe that the OQLF needs to also be more clear moving forward with that new law," Bouvier said.

On Tuesday, Bouvier criticized the new language law after the City of Brossard did not grant a signage permit for its new location in the shopping centre Quartier Dix30 due to concerns about the English word "party."

Bouvier, a francophone Quebecer, said that her company submitted a request for a signage permit in May and that last week, the City of Brossard responded by email referencing the new language law, known as Bill 96, and referring her to OQLF.

"Our signage company contacted the OQLF to obtain information. And we sent the City of Brossard a certificate that we have for the Party Expert group that the OQLF had issued. We have one every two years renewed," she said.

In a written statement, the City of Brossard confirmed it received the certificate but said it did not have the authority to refuse a signage request based on compliance with the French language. The city says that it falls under the jurisdiction of the OQLF.

"This information from Party Expert is therefore erroneous; the City never refused the signage request in question. The PIIA (site planning and architectural integration plan) application is, therefore, proceeding normally and will be submitted to the August Municipal Council."

It also said that the request was currently on hold pending a resolution from the council.

According to the OQLF, the law does not require businesses to translate trademarks.

Melissa Tehrani, a lawyer at Gowling WLG specializing in advertising law, told CTV News that the new language law requires businesses to include French slogans, generic terms, or descriptions in French.

"Compliance, especially with the outdoor signage requirements has been challenging for many of our clients. In light of municipal bylaws, there are also restrictions on how big your signage can be," Tehrani said.

"And so in some cases, for some companies, I think it will be a matter of having to actually reduce the size of their English trademark that's displayed in order to be able to add French that occupies twice the space."