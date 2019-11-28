These 22 Montreal schools will take part in the city's composting pilot project
MONTREAL -- In its efforts to make Montreal a 'zero-waste' city by 2030, the city announced Thursday that 22 Montreal elementary and high schools will take part in a composting pilot project.
Composting in the schools, which are from four different school boards, will begin gradually next year.
Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, the executive commitee member in charge of the city's ecological transition, said the pilot project aims both to reduce food waste in schools and to raise awareness among students of the environmental benefits of composting.
The city says the pilot project was in part due to several requests from Montreal schools to take part in the city's composting service.
The pilot project will be used to collect information and best practices that will then lead to the gradual introduction of composting in all 700 or so Montreal schools by 2025.
The composting at the schools taking part in the pilot project will be collected on the same days that residential composting in the schools' neighbourhoods is picked up.
Here is a list of the 22 schools taking part in the pilot project:
Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM)
École Ahuntsic
École Le Plateau
École Saint-Jean-de-Matha
École Maisonneuve
École Saint-Justin
École Saint-Jean-de-la-Lande
Marguerite-De la Jemmerais
École Saint-Anselme
École Pierre-Dupuy
École Joseph-François-Perrault
English Montreal School Board (EMSB)
Coronation School
Royal Vale School
East Hill School
Vincent-Massey College
Nesbitt School
Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB)
École Terre-des-Jeunes
École Guy-Drummond
École Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix
École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
École Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île (CSPI)
École Gabrielle-Roy
École de la Belle-Rive