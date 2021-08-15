MONTREAL -- Many young hockey players dream of drinking champagne from Lord Stanley's Cup. Mathieu Joseph preferred to use it as a poutine bowl.

On Sunday, it was Joseph's turn to have a day with the the Stanley Cup, and while the Montreal Canadiens may have lost to the Lightning in the Finals, he used the opportunity to have some Quebecois flavour, chowing down on some fries, gravy and cheese curds.

The day wasn't just about food; Joseph, who grew up in Montreal North, took sports' most recognizable trophy to some local haunts.

“I grew up here and I've had some friends from here. I've had friends from Anjou, Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie,” said the 24-year-old winger. “When I moved to the South Shore, that's where I started to play hockey. It's been special. I had to grind to get where I am.”

Joseph took that message of hard work to local children. Kevin Riopel, president of Montreal North Hockey, said he hopes it will provide a boost for the sports in the neighbourhood.

“To come here for the first place during the day, it means something,” he said.

Joseph's day with the cup comes a day after teammate Alex Killorn's. Killorn poked some fun at Habs fans, posing with the Cup outside the Bell Centre.