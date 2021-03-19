MONTREAL -- Spring arrives at 5:37 AM Saturday morning and its arrival will be marked with plenty of sun and warm temperatures!

A cold start to the day in #Montreal with a wind chill of -16...but a BIG warm up is on the way for the start of #spring!

Highs in the mid-teens early next week & should stay in the double digits all week! @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/BiIGDl6ibi — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) March 19, 2021

Montrealers can dust off their patio furniture, and get their barbeques ready, as the city prepares for a big warmup.

The temperature in Montreal on Saturday, for the first day of spring, is expected to hit 9°. The normal high is 3°.

By Sunday, the daytime high will climb into the double digits, and by early next week the city will see highs in the mid teens.

Dry weather is expected to continue until the middle of the week, with a few showers moving in by Wednesday.

March 2021 has been a very dry month.

Montreal has only received 7.6 mm of rain and 2.2 cm of snow. Average rainfall for March is 29.7 mm, while the city normally receives about 36 cm of snow.

Montreal isn’t the only part of the province that is entering this extended stretch of sunny, mild weather.

Above average temperatures are also in the forecast from Abitibi-Temiscamingue to the Gaspe Peninsula, including the Outaouais, southwestern Quebec, the Quebec City region, the Lower St. Lawrence, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and the North Shore.