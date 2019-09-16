There's still time to soak up summer – for one more week, anyway.

We're expecting a pleasantly mild week of weather in the Montreal area, with temperatures rising from the low to mid 20s and hitting as high as 28 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Nights will feel cooler than they did in August, though, with a low of 8C overnight on Wednesday, but as mild as 16C overnight on Saturday.

The skies will be clear, too, with mainly sunny and sunny weather forecasted all week long.

The pleasant forecast comes just in time, too – even though it's felt a little chillier since Labour Day, the last official day of summer is Monday, Sept. 23.



