The Decarie Expressway South will be closed this weekend

Those planning to drive on the weekend should prepare as the Decarie Expressway (A-15) south will be closed on the weekend, and the northbound span will close overnight.

Decarie Expressway (A-15) South

The Transport Ministry said that the Decarie South will close at midnight from the Metropolitaine Expressway (A-40) interchange and the Jean-Talon Street entrance.

It will reopen on Monday, March 25 at 5 a.m.

"This closure is required to replace a section of beam on the de la Savane overpass," the ministry said in a news release.

As a result of this work, the following are default closures:

The Highway 40 West and East, 520 West and East, and Marcel-Laurin Boulevard entrances to the Decarie.

The Savane Street overpass.

Decarie Expressway (A-15) North

The Decarie North and service roads in each direction will be closed overnight to install a pedestrian overpass between the Savane metro station and Royalmount.

"These obstructions are likely to cause severe congestion," the release reads. "The ministry recommends that road users avoid the area as far as possible. Road users who will have to travel in the area are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination."

The road closures were not affected or the result of the truck colliding with an overpass on the Decarie South.

Turcot Interchange

Access to the Decarie North from Highway 20 East and West and Saint-Jacques Street will be closed overnight from Friday at midnight to Saturday at 6 a.m., and then from Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 6 a.m.

Turcot interchange overnight closures from March 22 to 24, 2024.Up-to-date information on road closures can be found at Quebec511.info.