QUEBEC CITY -- Amid calls for him to step aside, Quebec's immigration minister has apologized for his botched proposal to reform a program that fast-tracks permanent residency for foreign students in the province.

Simon Jolin-Barrette is facing backlash over a reform he proposed earlier this month that would have placed severe limits on the number of foreign students allowed into the province, despite a labour shortage.

Called the Quebec Experience Program (PEQ), the program was initially designed to allow all international students with an eligible degree, or those with work experience in Quebec, fast-track access to a Quebec selection certificate.

In 2018, 11,000 people obtained selection certificates through the program.

The reforms were universally criticized, forcing the government last week to backtrack and scrap the proposed plan.

Speaking outside Question Period on Wednesday, Jolin-Barrette admitted he'd made mistakes, adding that he promises to listen more in the future.

"I take full responsibility for the mistakes that have been made," he told reporters. "I should have taken more time to consult more people."

"I should have done better. I will do better the next time. I apologize to the people of Quebec."

Jolin-Barrette said he will consult more with various partners in the economic and education sectors over the coming weeks.



Opposition calls for Jolin-Barrette to step down

The opposition, though, is calling for Jolin-Barrette to step down from the immigration dossier over the matter.

"One thing we know for sure is that Mr. Simon Jolin-Barrette is certainly not the person who can continue to be immigration minister, because clearly he doesn't have the support. He doesn't have the credibility to achieve what needs to be achieved," said interim Liberal Leader Pierre Arcand.

"He went too fast. He doesn't consult people," added Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Manon Massé. "For example in the last week, we heard that the business milieu, the universities, the students – everyone said that this bill is not good for Quebec, is not good for the economy, it's not good for us (and) the image we push outside of Quebec."

Quebec solidaire has been calling for Jolin-Barrette's removal since last week, when MNAs stood by as foreign students offered tearful public testimony on the matter.

"We don't think that Mr. Jolin-Barrette is a good minister for immigration and, yes, we hope that he will be pushed off this mandate," she said.

Premier Francois Legault has said he stands by his immigration minister.