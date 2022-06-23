Terrebonne police officers facing criminal accusations

The anti-corruption commissioner, Frédérick Gaudreau, has forwarded allegations of criminal acts against Terrebonne police officers to Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

The allegations concern two managers and two investigators of the Terrebonne police service and relate to the stay of proceedings pronounced by the tribunal in the trial of the former mayor of Terrebonne, Jean-Marc Robitaille, and his co-accused.

The four members of the Terrebonne police service were assigned to administrative duties after the police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), was mandated to conduct an investigation.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2022.