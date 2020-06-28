MONTREAL -- Tenants in a Cote-Saint-Luc apartment building aren’t happy that the pandemic has cost them their doorman.

The doorman wasn’t just a luxury, they’re arguing in a petition: he was key to the building’s maintenance, and they’re already seeing the signs of its wear and tear.

Ted Wright of the Westmount Legal Clinic said that countless tenants across Quebec may have seen their services scaled back for infection-limiting reasons.

But people should stay aware of what was included with their rent, Wright says, and make sure they’re not losing out permanently—or if they are, negotiate a rent reduction.

