Ten pedestrian-only streets in Montreal this summer
Montrealers and those visiting the city will be able to enjoy 10 pedestrianized streets this summer.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled the list Tuesday, part of a three-year, $12-million program to revitalize the streets.
"Every year, pedestrianization attracts thousands of families and visitors from here and abroad to our commercial arteries, thus contributing to the economic vitality of our neighbourhoods," said Plante.
Here's the list:
Mont-Royal Avenue
From Saint-Laurent Boulevard to Fullum Street
May 20 to Sept. 5
Wellington Street
From 6th Avenue to Regina Street
June 5 to Sept. 18
Ste-Catherine Street East
From Saint-Hubert Street to Papineau Street
May 19 to Oct. 16
Ste-Catherine Street West
From St. Laurent Boulevard to Bleury Street
From Clark Street from de Montigny Street to the Maison du développement durable loading dock;
From Balmoral St. between Ste-Catherine Ste. and Maisonneuve Blvd.
May 1 to Oct. 31
Ontario Street East
From Pie-IX Boulevard to Darling Street
June 19 to Sept. 9
Duluth Avenue East
From St-Laurent Boulevard to St-Hubert Street
June 19 to Sept. 5
Saint-Denis Street
From Sherbrooke Street to de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Emery Street
June 1 to Sept. 30
Place du Marché-du-Nord (Jean-Talon Market)
From Casgrain Avenue to Henri-Julien Avenue
June 1 to Oct. 15
Bernard Avenue
Wiseman Avenue to Bloomfield Avenue
May 18 to Oct. 9
De Castelnau Street East
Saint-Denis Street to de Gaspé Avenue
May 8 to Oct.10
According to Tourism Montréal, close to 9.5 million visitors are expected to visit the city this summer and will be able to take advantage of these street-level changes.
"Pedestrianization has a significant impact on the local economy,” said Sophie Mauzerolle, the executive committee member in charge of mobility. “Surveys show that people who use pedestrian streets return regularly.”
