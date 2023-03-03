Ten COVID-19-related deaths added to Quebec death toll; hospitalizations stable

Ten more Quebecers with COVID-19 have died, according to the latest government report, which shows a relative stabilization in hospitals.

Of the 10 new deaths announced Friday, nine occurred more than seven days ago, while another occurred two to seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,124 Quebecers have died from the disease.

After a relatively significant increase in hospitalizations on Thursday, the situation seems to have stabilized.

As of Friday, 1,326 patients were hospitalized, including 444 due to the disease, which represents an increase of one since the day before.

Three more people were in intensive care, for a total of 34, including 17 who were being treated specifically for COVID-19.

The number of cases remained stable at 443, but this figure should always be taken with a grain of salt since access to testing centers is limited. Quebecers reported 37 positive rapid tests on Thursday.

As for vaccination, 2202 Quebecers got the jab on Thursday.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 3, 2023.