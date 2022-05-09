Ten arrested as Montreal police dismantle drug network in Montreal's West Island

Montreal police (SPVM) car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon