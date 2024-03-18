Temperatures in Montreal set to drop for the arrival of spring

After a mild start to the month of March, temperatures are expected to drop for the arrival of spring.

Daytime highs have been above freezing and the average for the first half of March, but they should be below average by Tuesday's spring equinox.

The normal high for the third week of March is 3 degrees Celsius.

While the daytime high on Monday could hit 4 C, the city may see a mix of rain and snow showers.

The first day of spring on Tuesday should feature dry conditions but the daytime high is expected to be slightly below average at 2 C.

On-and-off flurries are forecasted through mid-week, and by Thursday, the daytime high may be below the freezing mark.

Below-average temperatures are expected to linger through the weekend.

Warmer air is expected to return next week.