

CTV Montreal





Three teenagers are due in court Monday in connection with a 13-year-old who was sexually assaulted last month.

Police arrested five teenagers -- one girl and four boys -- last Thursday, and the three due in court have been detained ever since. Two were released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Montreal police said a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on March 24 between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in a Montreal North apartment. Police were informed six days later, and their investigation led to Thursday's arrests.

According to Cogeco News, the teenaged girl filmed the events and shared them on social media. The images were passed around the community and eventually shared with the victim's older brother, who recognized his sister.

The five teens could be charged with sexual assault, child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.