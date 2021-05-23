MONTREAL -- For a second day in a row, the COVID-19 vaccination centre in Montreal's NDG borough will be accepting walk-ins from youth as young as 12 years old.

The line up was long outside of the Bill-Durnan Arena Sunday, as those under 18 years old took advantage of the invitation to roll their sleeves up for a vaccine jab.

"We have been allocated 500 doses more per day than expected," said Montreal West-Central health and social services centre (CIUSSS) spokesperson Carl Theriault.

Theriault said the Bill-Durnan Arena welcomed 533 walk-ins on Saturday including 340, who were between 12 and 17 years old.

Quebec's public health ministry tweeted Saturday that appointments will soon be available for teenagers at all of the province's vaccination clinics and centres, and is urging those over 18 to book their appointments.

#COVID19 – Des rendez-vous sont disponibles au courant des prochaines semaines. Dépêchez-vous avant le début de la prise de rendez-vous des 12-17 ans ! ����



��️Pour prendre un rendez-vous : https://t.co/98FAhIth55 pic.twitter.com/qjm07998Iw — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) May 22, 2021

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that sites have been added to get closer to the province's vaccination goal.

"I invite the 18-44 (age group) to make an appointment so that we reach 75 per cent in these age groups," he said.

��J’invite les 18-44 à prendre rdv pour qu’on atteigne le 75% dans ces groupes d’âges.



Je rappelle que des sites ont aussi été ajoutés, notamment en entreprises et ils sont accessibles à tous. Rendez-vous au https://t.co/vtohYHD7kw pour voir ce qui est dispo à proximité. https://t.co/KPwxYx4rOv — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) May 22, 2021

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

As of Sunday morning, Quebec reports that 53.5 per cent of the province has received at least one vaccine dose (4,843,635 total).

Four per cent (317,506 people total) of the population has received a second dose.