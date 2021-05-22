MONTREAL -- Teenagers lined up and rolled up their sleeves Saturday in Montreal to take advantage of a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The Montreal West-Central health and social services centre (CIUSSS) opened the Bill Durnan Arena for the long weekend to people 18 years old and older, but also administered doses to those under 18.

"Some teens decided to show up at our weekend walk-in clinic at Bill Durnan Arena. We have been vaccinating them because we have Pfizer," said spokesperson Carl Theriault.

The CIUSSS said it had over 400 doses per day for Saturday, Sunday and Monday during the Patriots' Day long weekend.

The Bill Durnan Arena vaccination site is located at 4988 Vezina St. in the NDG borough.

The site is open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 96,173 more doses of the vaccine, including 94,075 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 4,843,635 Quebecers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 53.5 per cent of the population.

The province reports that 317,506 people (four per cent of the population) have received their second dose.

Quebec has received 5,828,149 doses of vaccine. The province delivered 232,660 of its 233,960 Moderna doses to regions. The remaining 1,300 are expected to be delivered today.