    • Teen injured after Montreal North shooting

    A 16-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North. (Cosmo Santamaria) A 16-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North. (Cosmo Santamaria)
    A 16-year-old is in hospital after a shooting in the borough of Montreal North.

    Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 9:45 p.m. about the incident on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and Laurier Avenue.

    He was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper body, but his life is not considered to be in danger.

    No arrests have been made as officers search for a suspect who fled the scene on foot.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators and the K9 unit to canvass the scene.

    Shopping Trends

