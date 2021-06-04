Advertisement
Teen in hospital after stabbing in NDG park
CTV News Montreal Published Friday, June 4, 2021 8:12AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 8:14AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 17-year-old is in hospital after a stabbing in a park in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood Thursday evening.
The incident happened at 5 p.m. at Parc Gilbert-Layton, between Côte Saint-Luc Road and Chester Avenue.
Montreal police say the victim, who suffered injuries to the upper body, is in stable condition in hospital.
A suspect, in his early 20s, was arrested near the park. Authorities say he suffered an injury to the hand.
