MONTREAL -- A 17-year-old is in hospital after a stabbing in a park in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. at Parc Gilbert-Layton, between Côte Saint-Luc Road and Chester Avenue.

Montreal police say the victim, who suffered injuries to the upper body, is in stable condition in hospital.

A suspect, in his early 20s, was arrested near the park. Authorities say he suffered an injury to the hand.