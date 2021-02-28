MONTREAL -- A man is in the hospital recovering after being stabbed Saturday night in Montreal North.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comptois said police responded to a 911 call around 10:20 p.m. and headed to Chartrand Ave. near Leger Blvd.

On the scene, officers found a 39-year-old with stab wounds to the upper body in a residential building, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"He's not cooperating and he's known to the service," said Comtois. "For now we have no arrests."

Comtois said officers will be reviewing surveillance video in the area and canvassing the neighbourhood Sunday.