MONTREAL -- The assault with a weapon on Friday in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood is now considered a suicide attempt.

"Everything indicates that the victim inflicted the stab wounds himself (after an argument)," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Raphael Bergeron, early Saturday morning.

The injury was preceded by a conflict between tenants of an apartment on 15th Ave., near Cremazie Blvd. in the Saint-Michel district, a little before 9 p.m.

Three men, including the victim in his 60s, were present at the scene of the assault.

The other two men, who were residing with the victim, were met by the police.

Their testimonies are consistent with the developments of the police investigation.

"Last I heard, the 60-year-old was still fighting for his life on Friday night," said Bergeron.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.