MONTREAL -- A man is in serious condition in hospital after a double stabbing Wednesday night in the Saint-Leonard borough, Montreal police say.

Around 8:40 p.m. Montreal police (SPVM) were called to Parc Ferland where they found two 17-year-old boys with stab wounds to their upper bodies.

Both were sent to the hospital.

SPVM spokesperson Laurent Gingras confirmed Thursday morning that one boy's condition was critical when taken to the hospital but has since stabilized. The other boy sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOTS FIRED

Approximately 40 minutes earlier, police were also called to the intersection of Lacordaire and Robert boulevards for reports of gunfire.

Police said they had found evidence of gunshots including bullet holes on the outside of a house and shell casings, but no one was injured in the residence.

"We were lucky because there were residents inside, but no one was hit," said Gingras.

Suspects fled by car before police arrived on the scene.

It's not clear whether the two events are related.