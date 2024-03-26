Teen in hospital after assault in Montreal

A 17-year-old boy is in hospital after an assault, potentially in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the boy was found outside an apartment building on 17e Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

He sustained injuries to the upper body and was unconscious when first-responders arrived.

He was taken to hospital, where he regained consciousness.

Police say they are trying to find out where the assault took place and what kind of weapon was used.

They are also waiting for an update on the boy's condition.