Teen dies after crash in Saint-Alexis
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:43AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 21, 2019 6:55AM EST
MONTREAL – A 17-year-old girl is dead after a car crash in Saint-Alexis, in Quebec’s Lanaudière region.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. Thursday about the incident, at 472 Grande Ligne.
“The vehicle was found on its roof in a ditch,” SQ spokesperson Claude Denis said.
“One person was found unconscious inside. Firefighters arrived to use the Jaws of Life to get her out.”
The teen was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
The SQ is investigating the circumstances behind the incident.
