MONTREAL – A 17-year-old girl is dead after a car crash in Saint-Alexis, in Quebec’s Lanaudière region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call at 4 a.m. Thursday about the incident, at 472 Grande Ligne.

“The vehicle was found on its roof in a ditch,” SQ spokesperson Claude Denis said.

“One person was found unconscious inside. Firefighters arrived to use the Jaws of Life to get her out.”

17-year-old girl killed after road accident in St-Alexis on Lingne Grande. Road between Cordon & De la Beurrerie is closed. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/eQ28RTbqrE — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 21, 2019

The teen was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

The SQ is investigating the circumstances behind the incident.