Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Anjou

A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough on Aug. 28.

According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for Montreal police (SPVM), it is the 16th fatal collision to occur in 2024, including 10 pedestrian deaths.

The police received a 911 call at 8 p.m. on Wednesday reporting the incident.

Police explained that the driver of an SUV, a 38-year-old man, was heading northbound on Louis H. La Fontaine Boulevard when he collided with the teen, who was crossing the street at Métropolitain Boulevard.

The unconscious teen was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.