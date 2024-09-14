Families irked at new pay parking lot at major Montreal sports complex

There are new pay parking restrictions at one of Montreal's busiest sports complexes, and for families of young athletes, it means adding hundreds of dollars a year to the already costly registration fees.

Families heading into hockey tryouts on Saturday at the Claude-Robillard Sports Complex in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough said they were shocked when they discovered the parking situation.

"I was surprised," said hockey dad Zack Brown. "I don't know. Most community rinks have free parking."

Currently, paid parking is in effect 24/7, and it costs $2.50 an hour, or up to $11 per day.

"We do this frequently, so this will add up real fast by the end of the season," said hockey dad Freddy Davy.

Joseph Paglia has two teenagers who train multiple times per week.

"When you take $2.50 and extrapolate times the number of hours you are here per week, over a season, over a year, it gets to be quite expensive," he said. "In my case, you know, it could easily be four or five, maybe even $600."

The 450-spot parking lot is the closest place to park, and many families say they have no other options, especially when they have to carry heavy equipment.

"When you're playing hockey and in my case, my son's a goalie, it's a little bit hard carrying a 75-pound hockey bag, you know, from three blocks away to the arena," said Paglia.

Paglia said the decision was shortsighted and didn't take into consideration young families that are already shelling out hundreds of dollars to pay organized sports.

"Adding another five, six, seven, a thousand dollars of parking only adds to the financial burden of families," said Paglia.

The City of Montreal said the lot was frequently occupied by people who didn't use the complex, reducing is access for users. As a result paid parking was introduced, which the city said is less expensive than on-street parking."

Paglia has already emailed the city with his concerns and hopes a middle ground can be found.

"I think by offering a couple of hours for free would probably answer the needs of the overwhelming majority that use the complex," he said.