Quebec Liberals call for action group on francisation of new arrivals

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) is calling on Minister Jean-François Roberge to create an action group "to ensure the delivery of francisation services" with key players from government and organizations.

Roberge has been Minister of Immigration, Francisation and Integration for the past week.

In a letter addressed to him, opposition critic André A. Morin said the government has "broken the moral contract between the State and newcomers."

He blames the CAQ's "flagrant lack of planning" for this, citing, among other things, the delays in accessing francisation courses and the abolition of allowances for part-time learning of French.

"We have hundreds of people enrolled in, and who are unable to take courses," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Morin said that temporary workers are essential to the Quebec economy and that we need to be able to integrate and francisise them.

"When I refer to the moral contract, that's what I'm referring to; the government has an obligation to do so, but it's incapable," said Morin.

He hopes the committee will enable the ministry to "stop working in silos" and collaborate with the Ministry of Education and organizations on this issue.

The opposition official responsible for francisation said he has met with many organizations in the sector.

He said they tell him that the government comes to see them, but that it "hears nothing and changes nothing."

Morin notes that, being both Minister of Francisation and of the French language, Roberge has "not only an obligation to immigrants, but also to Quebec society, for which he is the principal guarantor of the vitality of its official and common language."

At the time of writing, the ministry had not responded to questions from The Canadian Press on this subject.

PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé said in an interview that it was "unfortunate to have reached this point."

"When it's the Quebec Liberal Party giving lessons to the CAQ on French, francisation and language protection, it's a sign that things aren't going well for the CAQ," said Berube.